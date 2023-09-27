Eric Trump Seems Unhappy With The New York Legal System For Some Reason

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Eric Trump seemed a little unhappy with the New York legal system on Tuesday.

Apparently, that’s what happens when a judge decides that your family business has repeatedly committed fraud.

On Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that former President Donald Trump and other members of the Trump Organization consistently overvalued his assets and net worth in order to get better deals from banks, insurers and other businesses.

As a result, the company could be ordered to pay $250 million in fines and not be allowed to operate in New York.

No wonder the ex-president’s son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ― what else? ― whine and gripe about the verdict.

He posted that he has “lost all faith in the New York legal system,” and claimed “never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge - a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments.”

The younger Trump insisted that “despite the verdict,” his family has “run an exceptional company - never missing a loan payment, making banks hundreds of millions of dollars, developing some of the most iconic assets in the world.”

“Yet today, the persecution of our family continues…”

Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system. Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge - a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments. We have run an exceptional company - never missing a loan… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

But if Eric was expecting people to offer support, he might have been misguided. Some people urged him to “keep whining.”

Wealthy people are so unaccustomed to being held accountable, that when they are, they treat it as a personal attack. https://t.co/7rHDEH7vbo — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 26, 2023

😂😂 Who is ridiculous enough to blame the entire legal system or a judge when caught? A criminal. Keep whining. 🎻 https://t.co/PE2rJGgIzN pic.twitter.com/aVzwyOOXKt — OneMudHen (@2MudHensPottery) September 26, 2023

Other folks openly took pleasure in the verdict and wondered how Trump could still be the Republican presidential front-runner.

The lesson from the Trump verdict … Fraud Around and Find Out! https://t.co/yv8B0KXkB8 — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) September 26, 2023

Let that sink in: He was defrauding his business partners. And the GOP wants to entrust him again with the entire country? https://t.co/3Z2iraL3jt — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) September 26, 2023

Instead of impeaching Biden, Republicans might want to investigate the ex president who was indicted four times, impeached twice, had his university shut down, his foundation shut down, his business convicted, and has now been found to have committed fraud in two separate cases. https://t.co/HiqzQDMKr2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 26, 2023

Spirit Halloween moving into Trump Tower on Monday… https://t.co/0JN2d1XLxB — Bob Ramsey (@BRamseyJr) September 26, 2023

I'd love it if part of the ultimate verdict is he can't use the name Trump anymore in any business. I might just hurt myself laughing. — Doug Hammond (@hammond777) September 26, 2023