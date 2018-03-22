EU Liberals Deny Lib Dem Claim Eight Prime Ministers Back Second Referendum

Vince Cable’s claim that eight liberal EU prime ministers have backed the Lib Dem call for another referendum has been denied - by the EU’s liberal group.

On Thursday, the Lib Dems said a joint statement by the EU leaders had been agreed giving support to Cable’s demand for “the British people to have the final say on the Brexit deal”.

Cable said it was “a clear signal from our European friends that they want us to remain in the European Union and would welcome an exit from Brexit with open arms”.

But the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) later said this was not true and “no statement has been agreed”.