This Year's Eurovision Just Set A Huge Record For The BBC

Eurovision set a ratings record after the UK put on a glittering show on Saturday night.

The Song Contest final, which was produced by the BBC and held in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, pulled in its highest-ever viewing figures.

The live broadcast saw an average of 9.9 million UK viewers and a peak of 11 million tune in to watch Sweden’s Loreen with the competition with her song Tattoo, according to overnight ratings.

The live broadcast beat the previous record of 9.5 million people who tuned in to watch UK entry Blue compete in the competition in 2011 with the song I Can.

BBC director of unscripted Kate Phillips said: “What an incredible contest. It was unforgettable, unmissable event television on a scale never seen before delivered by the BBC to viewers across the UK and millions more watching around the world.

“Sweden took home the trophy in spectacular style and 2022 winners Ukraine were at the heart of the show. Liverpool welcomed the world’s biggest singing competition with open arms and embraced it beyond all of our expectations.

“The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become and truly underlines the theme behind this year’s contest, United by Music. We really hope we did Ukraine proud.”

While the show itself was a huge achievement for the UK, our entry into the Song Contest didn’t fare as well.

Mae Muller wound up second-from-bottom of the leaderboard, with her song I Wrote A Song netting just 24 points.

She was not able to continue to the UK’s reversal of fortunes following 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder’s success, with Germany the only nation to finishing below the UK, on 18 points.

After Mae was seen looking visibly disappointed as the results came in on Saturday, she later tweeted: “I just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”