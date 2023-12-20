Eurovision Bosses Respond To Calls For Boycott Over Israel's Involvement In Competition

Noa Kirel was the most recent act to represent Israel at Eurovision Licensed by Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

Eurovision organisers have responded to calls for a boycott of next year’s contest due to Israel’s involvement.

In the lead-up to the 2024 event, many critics have said it would be inappropriate for Israel to remain part of Eurovision amid the ongoing conflict between the country and Hamas, particularly after Russia has been excluded from the competition since 2021.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Association of Composers and Lyricists of Iceland has urged the country’s national broadcaster RÚV to pull out of Eurovision if Israel is allowed to compete.

Ireland’s RTÉ has also reportedly received hundreds of messages, in which it has been urged to “immediately withdraw support and participation in the contest next year, if Israel is permitted to compete”.

Eurovision bosses have said that Israel will be competing in next year’s Song Contest, which is due to be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine and Loreen of Sweden together in Liverpool earlier this year

In a statement to Metro, a European Broadcasting Union (EBU) spokesperson said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is a competition for public service broadcasters from across Europe and the Middle East.

“It is a competition for broadcasters – not governments – and the Israeli public broadcaster has participated in the Contest for 50 years.”

The statement continued: “We are a member-led organisation. The governing bodies of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – headed by the Executive Board – represent the membership.

“These bodies have reviewed the participants list and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN meets all the competition rules and can participate in the Contest next year in Malmö, Sweden, alongside 36 other broadcasters.

“The EBU is aligned with other international organisations, including sports unions and federations and other international bodies, that have similarly maintained their inclusive stance towards Israeli participants in major competitions at this time.”

Defending the decision, the EBU’s statement concluded: “The Eurovision Song Contest remains a non-political event that unites audiences worldwide through music.”

Israel's Netta and The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence on stage in Tel Aviv in 2019

Israel has been part of Eurovision since 1973, and has won on four separate occasions.

The contest was last held in Eurovision in 2019, when it took place in Tel Aviv, and faced calls for a boycott at the time.

Madonna also made a call for unity in the Middle East when two of her dancers were seen walking arm-in-arm while sporting the Israeli and Palestinian flags.

Madonna on stage at Eurovision in 2019

While Israel failed to qualify for the contest in 2021, last year they finished in third place, with Noa Kirel’s Unicorn.