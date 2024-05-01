Eva Mendes Clarifies Recent Comments About Ryan Gosling Parenting 'Agreement'

Eva Mendes Donato Sardella via Getty Images

Eva Mendes has claimed comments she recently made about her home life with her long-term partner Ryan Gosling were taken “out of context”.

Back in March, Eva made an appearance on Today, where she said it was a “no brainer” for her that she would take a step back from her acting career after the birth of her two daughters.

“I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location, it takes you away” she explained.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ’Okay, he’s going to work and I’m going to work – I’m just going to work here’.”

During a new interview with Glamour, Eva reflected on these comments, saying: “That got – not twisted, but taken out of context because I meant it was almost a no-brainer.

“But there was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation – especially on my end – of what I wanted to do with my life.”

Eva continued: “It was very clear to me that I didn’t want to be away from the kids. Acting takes you on location for months. But I still wanted to work. So I had to get creative about what that work was going to be.”

She added: “I just saw these quotes that there was a ‘non-verbal agreement’. In print, it made me go, ‘Oh, wait, that makes it seem like there was no communication’. It didn’t just happen. There was a lot of thought on my end on what I wanted to do with my life.

“So when I said that – casually in a conversation – the context is that after years of me having not only a 20-year career by that point acting, but years of me thinking about it and what I wanted to do… it just came across as too simple and not accurate. It was one of those things like, ‘Oh, bummer; that’s not what I was trying to say’. It was just that it got misinterpreted, but whatever. There are worse things.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling during one of their only public appearances together, in 2012 Sonia Recchia via Getty Images

Eva and Ryan met on the set of their film The Place Beyond The Pines, and later welcomed two daughters, born in 2014 and 2016.