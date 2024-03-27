Eva Mendes Gets Unusually Candid About Why Being On Set With Partner Ryan Gosling Was Unlike Any Other Experience

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Phillip Faraone/Getty/Astrida Valigorsky

Eva Mendes has lifted the lid on how she found collaborating with her partner Ryan Gosling.

The couple worked together on the 2012 film The Place Beyond The Pines, beginning a romantic relationship shortly afterwards.

While Eva and Ryan typically keep their relationship out of the spotlight (despite years of speculation, they’ve never actually confirmed whether or not they’re married, for example), the 2 Fast 2 Furious has opened up about what it was like on set with the man who would go on to become her partner of more than a decade.

Advertisement

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” she told Tuesday’s edition of the Today show of Ryan’s work ethic.

“The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be — and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be.”

She added: “Unfortunately — or fortunately — there’s only one Ryan, so I pretty much stopped acting after that.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Eva said it was a “no brainer” for her to take a step back from her acting career after the birth of her daughters.

“I’m so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location, it takes you away” she explained.

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ’Okay, he’s going to work and I’m going to work – I’m just going to work here.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of their film The Place Beyond The Pines Sonia Recchia via Getty Images

Throughout this year’s awards season, Eva has been one of Ryan’s most vocal supporters, after he received a wave of nominations for his performance as Ken in the Barbie movie.