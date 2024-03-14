The Sweet Way Eva Mendes Prepped Ryan Gosling For His Iconic I'm Just Ken Performance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ryan Gosling prepared for his beloved I’m Just Ken performance at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night with help from his loved ones.

The Barbie actor told People magazine on Tuesday that his longtime partner, actor Eva Mendes, and their two daughters — Esmeralda, 9 and Amada, 7 — gave him helpful tips at the dress rehearsal for the performance ahead of the Oscars.

Advertisement

“It was great,” he said. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row. ”

“They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes,” he continued. “They are such a huge part of this for me. ... It was my girls’ interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end.” (Check out Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance below.)

Gosling, who played Barbie’s male companion, performed the film’s hit song, I’m Just Ken, while wearing a hot pink suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Advertisement

Mendes celebrated Gosling’s buzzworthy performance in Instagram posts on Sunday.

She shared a short video clip of herself standing in front of Gosling’s dressing room ahead of the ceremony with the caption: “Always by my man.”

In a follow-up post after the performance, Mendes was captured wearing Gosling’s hot pink jacket, sunglasses and a black cowboy hat.

“You took Ken all the way to the [Oscars], RG,” she captioned the post. “Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”

Mendes did not make an appearance at the actual Oscars ceremony. Gosling instead walked the red carpet with his sister Mandi Gosling, mom Donna Gosling and stepdad Valerio Attanasio.

Mendes kept celebrating Gosling, who nabbed a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Barbie but didn’t ultimately win the prize, after the Oscars.

Advertisement

On Monday, Mendes reposted an Instagram clip from Martin Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca Scorsese, that showed the Killers of the Flower Moon director enjoying Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance during the ceremony.