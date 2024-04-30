Alison Hammond's Chaotic Reunion With Ryan Gosling Had Everyone Howling Thanks To 1 Question

Alison Hammond, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt ITV

And when the daytime host and Barbie actor were reunited during Monday’s edition of the ITV show, we’re pleased to report that things were every bit as entertaining (and chaotic) as you’d expect.

Ryan sat down with Alison and his co-star Emily Blunt to discuss their new film The Fall Guy, with the Canadian star confirming he remembered Alison from their now-iconic first meeting.

Ryan Gosling #ThisMorning with Alison Hammond interview tomorrow April 29 from 10am on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/YYAbj0xd9y — 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲 ❀ ๑ೃ (@ryangoslingpics) April 28, 2024

As the interview went on, she couldn’t help but bring up his Oscar-nominated performance in Greta Gerwig’s recent Barbie movie.

“Do you think, Ryan, that Ken will always be inside of you?” Alison asked.

However, it didn’t take long for this particular choice of words to get Emily, and everyone else on set, descending into giggles.

"ken will always be inside of you" the way they all collectively LOST IT pls 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e0eUmx7oOp — Erin saw TFG!! 👍🏻 (@cityofsebs) April 29, 2024

Watch more highlights from the interview below:

i really dont want the fall guy press tour to end, i've honestly loved seeing emily and ryan being interviewed together. this one with alison was so good 😭 pic.twitter.com/P9EoNgtJ3R — daisy (@weltonsmac) April 29, 2024

📹: Check out the interview of Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt for @thismorning with Alison Hammond #TheFallGuy



Full video interview 🔗 https://t.co/79lwzUIDhn pic.twitter.com/L5Eac5Z0pB — 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲 ❀ ๑ೃ (@ryangoslingpics) April 29, 2024

Alison hammond saying "i wanna be with emily" she is def one of us pic.twitter.com/671a0oIHRW — emily blunt's forehead vein (@emilybluntlover) April 29, 2024

By the end of the fun segment, Alison and Ryan had swapped chairs, with the three-time Oscar nominee spotting something interesting on the Great British Bake Off host’s interview cards:

the 'alison....alison😏' really got me pic.twitter.com/Z6AlM8HUfA — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) April 29, 2024

Oh, and if you’re wondering about Ryan’s t-shirt, it says Desi, Mami And The Never-Ending Worries, which just happens to be his long-term partner Eva Mendes’ new children’s book.

I don’t know who needs to see it but here’s a picture of Ryan Gosling doing press for his new movie while wearing a tshirt that has the title of Eva Mendes’s new picture book on it. pic.twitter.com/APCDKo7tX5 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 29, 2024

Watch Alison’s full interview with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the video below:

And just for fun… let’s revisit her iconic interview with Ryan and Harrison Ford, eh?