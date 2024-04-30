Alison Hammond's Chaotic Reunion With Ryan Gosling Had Everyone Howling Thanks To 1 Question

For many of those who aren’t regular This Morning viewers, Alison Hammond’s interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling way back in 2017 was their first glimpse at her unique – and hilarious – interview technique.
And when the daytime host and Barbie actor were reunited during Monday’s edition of the ITV show, we’re pleased to report that things were every bit as entertaining (and chaotic) as you’d expect.
Ryan sat down with Alison and his co-star Emily Blunt to discuss their new film The Fall Guy, with the Canadian star confirming he remembered Alison from their now-iconic first meeting.
As the interview went on, she couldn’t help but bring up his Oscar-nominated performance in Greta Gerwig’s recent Barbie movie.
“Do you think, Ryan, that Ken will always be inside of you?” Alison asked.
However, it didn’t take long for this particular choice of words to get Emily, and everyone else on set, descending into giggles.
Watch more highlights from the interview below:
By the end of the fun segment, Alison and Ryan had swapped chairs, with the three-time Oscar nominee spotting something interesting on the Great British Bake Off host’s interview cards:
Oh, and if you’re wondering about Ryan’s t-shirt, it says Desi, Mami And The Never-Ending Worries, which just happens to be his long-term partner Eva Mendes’ new children’s book.
Throughout her time at This Morning, Alison has become known for her often-chaotic interviews with A-listers, which have included playing Connect 4 with Beyoncé, staging a wedding with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and showing off her vocal prowess with Mariah Carey.
Watch Alison’s full interview with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the video below:
And just for fun… let’s revisit her iconic interview with Ryan and Harrison Ford, eh?
This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV1.