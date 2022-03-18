Fly View Productions via Getty Images

The spring coronavirus vaccine roll-out will commence next week, according to ITV News. The second booster will be the fourth jab received for some of those eligible and a fifth injection for vulnerable people who’ve already had an extra jab.

The booster jabs will either be Pfizer or Moderna. If you think you or your family members may be eligible, here’s the information you need.

Who is eligible in the spring vaccine programme?

In the UK, people aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system will be offered a spring booster.

This appointment will be offered around six months after your last dose of vaccine for those eligible (and no sooner than three months since your last jab).

How will people be informed about their appointment?

The NHS will contact those who are eligible. You will then be able to book online or call 119 to make an appointment to have your second booster.

Why is there a spring vaccine programme?

An additional vaccine will help protect vulnerable people against serious illness and potential hospitalisation.

“Covid-19 is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system. Protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly in these people,” the NHS says.

“This spring booster is being offered as a precaution to those at extremely high risk, most of whom received their first booster around six months ago. If the number of infections increases over the summer, this booster should help to reduce your risk of being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.”

Will it be effective?

The effectiveness of the fourth jabs have been examined largely from Israel. It’s the first country to offer the fourth vaccines to over 60s, people with weakened immune systems and healthcare workers.

A study from Israel’s Ministry of Health and several Israeli universities examined nearly one million vaccinated people over the age of 60. It suggested a fourth dose of the vaccine offered up to twice the protection against getting infected and four times the protection against serious illness compared to people who have had three doses.

We previously spoke to Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, who said that a fourth booster campaign might not be as wide-spread as previous ones.

“The reason why boosters won’t be needed widely is that most people whether or not vaccinated have already also had a natural infection (current estimates are a bit uncertain but three out of four people seems to be a reasonable estimate) and a past infection provides better protection than vaccine depending on how long ago it was,” he said.

“But there are still quite a few older people and more medically vulnerable people who have not yet had an infection and they remain at risk of severe disease when vaccine immunity wanes, though not as much as if they had not been vaccinated.”

Will the rest of the population get a second booster?

So far, there are no booster announcements for the rest of the population.

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid told ITV’s Peston programme that he will wait for the JCVI’s advice before a second booster or fourth dose will be offered to more people. It’s likely this will happen in the autumn or towards the end of the year. Evidence on the effectiveness of this is still emerging.

