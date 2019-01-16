Amazon has announced the launch of its first makeup collection called Find, –not to be confused with HuffPost Finds, your favourite shopping and trends section, of course. The online retailer is dipping its toe into the world of cosmetics with a range of eye, face, lip and nail products which are available to buy now. The majority of the collection comes in bundles with multiple products combined such as the eyeshadow trio, chubby lip crayon duo and the contour and highlighting set, with only an eyeshadow palette and quad available to buy individually. It starts at just £7.89 for a lipstick and lipliner duo and goes up to £12.59

Amazon

Not shying away from colour, the Find collection features an electric blue mascara and matching eyeliner to rival the pricer Yves Saint Laurent Vinyl Couture Mascara, along with navy eyeshadows and hot pink lip shades. The rest of the range includes nude nail shades (for a range of skin colours), shimmery and matte eyeshadows, deep red lipsticks with a matching gloss so you can choose to be as bold or subtle as you desire. Currently, the range does not include foundation or concealer, while the Cheek Sculptor Contouring Bundle (which includes a highlighter and a blush stick) only comes in one shade. HuffPost UK has asked whether more shades and products will be made available in due course, and has yet to hear back.

Amazon

With a focus on nail care too, you can find within its Elegant Spa-Logy Nailcare Trio Bundle, (base coat, top coat, nail oil) treatments to keep your nails in tip top shape and prolong how long your varnish will last. Choose from a beige-nude, baby pink or brown-based nude from the Everyday Beauty Nail Lacquer Trio Bundle or for a DIY french mani, you’ll find everything you need in the French Manicure Nail Lacquer Bundle. If you’re signed up to Amazon’s Subscribe & Save programme, you’re in luck as you’ll be eligible for additional savings on repeat orders of the Find collection. The whole collection is also available for Prime users and with one-day delivery, so if you order before 6pm, you’ll be able to revamp your look in no time at all.