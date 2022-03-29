Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Keir Starmer congratulated Evgeny Lebedev on being awarded a peerage, it has emerged.

Lebedev, the Moscow-born son of a former KGB agent, was granted a peerage by Boris Johnson in 2020 for “philanthropy and services to the media”.

His appointment has come under intense scrutiny amid claims Boris Johnson over-rode concerns raised by the security services.

Labour called a Commons debate demanding the Government release documents about the prime minister’s involvement in Lebedev’s elevation to the House of Lords.

Earlier this month Starmer told Sky News: “Of course, we shouldn’t just demonise people from Russia, I completely agree with that, but that isn’t the Lebedev case.

“The media today are saying there were further reservations by the security and intelligence services which were known before this appointment was made and we know that concerns were raised apparently with the Prime Minister.

“In light of the further revelations today, I think the prime minister has got serious questions to answer: What did he know?

“And did he override security advice?”

Ahead of the debate, Lebedev said he was happy for any documents submitted to the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) to be released.

Openness and transparency are pillars of our democratic system, so I welcome the call for security advice about me provided to HOLAC to be released. I have nothing to hide. — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 29, 2022

Lebedev also revealed that Starmer texted him after news of his peerage was announced saying: “Congratulations on your elevation to the House of Lords. All best wishes, Keir.”

And in the spirit of transparency here is a text to me from @Keir_Starmer: ‘Congratulations on your elevation to the House of Lords. All best wishes, Keir.’ — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) March 29, 2022

According to the Sunday Times, security officials recommended that Lebedev’s peerage be turned down.

In March 2020, the House of Lords Appointments Commission, which vets peerages, reportedly wrote to Johnson advising him not to grant Lebedev - who owns the Evening Standard and Independent newspapers - a seat in the Lords on security grounds. By June, however, those security concerns were dropped and Lebedev’s ennoblement was approved. That allowed the newspaper proprietor to become Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia in December, 2020. Responding to Lebedev’s tweet, Labour press office tweeted: “Now let’s see the PM’s messages?”