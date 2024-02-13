Ex-Trump Aide Mocks Trump’s ‘Thirstiest’ Post: ‘Just The Saddest Thing I’ve Seen’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin ridiculed her former boss, Donald Trump, over what she called his “thirstiest” social media post “of all time.”

Trump on Super Bowl Sunday wrote on his Truth Social platform, “I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Truth Social

Griffin offered a blunt summary of the message on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” which she co-hosts.

Trump, said Griffin, was essentially saying with the post: “Taylor Swift should like me and I think Travis Kelce should, too.”

“It was the funniest thing,” Griffin claimed. “I was losing my mind over it. He knows how powerful they both are as an entity and it was just the saddest thing I’ve seen.”

Trump’s missive came amid baseless right-wing claims that Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is part of a sprawling Democratic plot to return President Joe Biden to the White House in November.