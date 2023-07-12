Ex-Trump Attorney Predicts January 6 Indictment Is ‘About To Happen’

Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney under Donald Trump, on Tuesday predicted an indictment is imminent in the federal investigation into the January 6, 2021, insurrection and the role of the former president related to it.

“I believe it’s about to happen,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“I think what is called the Jan. 6 case, which really encompasses all the attempts to cling to power and prevent the peaceful transfer of government, I think that has been a very important matter to the special prosecutor,” Cobb continued. “I think he has gone about it very deliberately, I think they have moved heaven and earth to do it in a timely way.”

Watch Cobb’s full interview with Burnett here:

Former Trump White House Lawyer Ty Cobb explains to CNN's @ErinBurnett why he believes an indictment around the January 6th case is coming. Watch: pic.twitter.com/MXSU4vyakT — CNN (@CNN) July 12, 2023

“I think they are ready to go,” he added. “I don’t think there are many i’s to dot or t’s to cross yet, but I do think there are some difficult decisions.”

Cobb suggested Trump could end up being a defendant, an unlisted co-conspirator or be omitted entirely from the indictment subject to further investigation.

“You really don’t know,” he admitted.

But Cobb suggested the case would now “proceed quickly” because of the developments in the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, which saw a grand jury seated on Tuesday.

