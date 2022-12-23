Exclusive: Soaring Price Of Toys And Turkey Sparks 'Cost Of Christmas Crisis'

A young woman tries to solve a cracker novelty puzzle after a family lunch on Christmas Day. Richard Baker via Getty Images

The price of Christmas essentials like toys and turkey has soared, according to official figures.

Data issued by the UK Statistics Authority and seen by HuffPost UK reveal the extent to which many families are struggling to make ends meet.

The cost of turkey - the traditional Christmas meal for millions across the country - has soared by 10% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the price of games, toys and hobbies for children’s Christmas gifts has also surged by more than 5%.

And families wanting some brandy on their Christmas pudding face paying 6.5% more for the festive tipple compared to 2020.

The figures were released following a parliamentary question tabled by Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney.

She said: “The Conservative government’s mismanagement of the economy means families and pensioners are heading towards their most expensive Christmas in years.

“This should be a time for relaxing with family and friends, not worrying about sky-rocketing prices.

“Hard-working British families should not be made to pay the price for the government’s mistakes.

“The Conservatives must give people the Christmas present they deserve, by reversing tax cuts for the banks and offering more support for families on the brink.”

A government spokesperson said: “We understand the impact that global price rises are having here in the UK, which is why tackling inflation is this government’s number one priority.

“We’re holding down people’s energy bills this winter, saving the typical household around £900, and over 8 million vulnerable households are receiving £1,200 in support this year.

“On top this, we’re providing £26 billion of additional cost of living support next year, and have increased benefits in line with inflation which is worth £11 billion to working age households and people with disabilities.”