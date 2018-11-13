Expert Who Says Tech Can Solve Brexit's Irish Border Problem Has Not Been To All Of Crossing

Lars Karlsson has given evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Parliament

The expert who claims technology can solve the Northern Ireland customs issue has admitted he has not visited all of the border.

Lars Karlsson, the author of the EU paper Smart Border 2.0 who is frequently cited by Brexiteers, has “not been to all the 200+ border crossings” and can’t remember how long he spent in the region when he was last there in 2016.

Giving evidence to the Commons’ Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Karlsson also said he had not met with Police Service Northern Ireland, who are concerned about violence, drug smuggling and criminal gangs at the border post-Brexit.

Karlsson has insisted, however, that technology and checks away from the border can take away the need for a backstop in the Brexit deal.

Brexiteers, such as Jacob Rees Mogg and David Davis, say Karlsson’s paper shows that the UK can leave the customs union and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Theresa May has said Brexit negotiations are “in the endgame” and will chair a special meeting of her cabinet on Wednesday to discuss a draft deal.

Lady Hermon, MP for North Down, challenged Karlsson on his claim that a “smart border” would make it possible to have no physical infrastructure at the frontier.

She said: “You did say, in fact, ‘been there, studied it’. I do take it that was a reference to the border.

“You’ve been to Northern Ireland? You’ve been there?”

Karlsson replied “yes” and that he was last in the region in 2016.

“And do you mind telling the committee who you met while you were in Northern Ireland?,” Herman asked.

To which the Swedish author replied that he had “not been there in the capacity of looking at this specific issue”.

Asked if his visit was “15 minutes, an hour,” Karlsson replied: “No, I’ve visited more than 500 borders, some of them are long, some of them are shorter. I really don’t recollect how long I was there.”

He added: “As was also mentioned, I have not been to all the 200+ border crossings, so, again, that is really important to be stated.”

Herman went on: “So when you said to the committee that you had ‘been there and studied it’, you mean you have studied it remotely. You haven’t actually physically been along the entire border.”

“Not the entire border, no. Correct,” he replied.