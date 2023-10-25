Experts Warn This 1 Thing Could Be Rinsing Your Energy Bills

SolStock via Getty Images

The cost of living crisis is truly squeezing Britain, and trying to stay warm without adding extra pounds to your bill is leaving many households in a tailspin.

Google searches for ‘help with energy bills’ doubled in the last month alone. So it’s clear we all need a helping hand trying to lower the cost of our energy bills.

And, there could be one thing you’re doing that is causing your energy bills to soar.

St Modwen Homes, a builder of energy-efficient properties, has revealed the common mistakes that lead to higher energy bills, and how you can avoid them to save money this winter. And number one on the list might just surprise you...

Keeping the heating on low all day isn’t all it’s cracked up to be

Yes, really. You’ve probably heard that keeping your heating on low and constantly is the best way to ensure a warm home and a manageable energy bill. But apparently, this is a myth.

To make the best use of your heating in the long run, you should only turn it on when you need to. It’ll save you more energy which, in turn, will benefit your bank account.

Energy Saving Trust experts agree that it’s best to only have the heating on when you need to – this is because lots of properties leak out heating throughout the day as they don’t have effective insulation.

According to Money Saving Expert, a timer works best as you can set your heating to go on and off at the coldest points of the day and save pennies.

Here are some other ways you can save money on your energy bills:

Upgrade, upgrade, upgrade

Hearing terms like ‘insulation’, ‘cavity wall’ and ‘air-tight’ can make many of us instantly switch off. And while insulation can be expensive to install, it can also save your wallet plenty of money in the long run.

Inadequate insulation is a major culprit in energy waste, and neglecting proper insulation means that your heating systems need to work overtime, resulting in soaring energy costs.

It’s not just your four walls that might need an upgrade, either. Outdated appliances guzzle electricity and gas. So, if you’ve got an old fridge, oven or washing machine, upgrading to new energy-efficient models can lead to substantial long-term savings.

Although it may be costly upfront, you’ll thank yourself in years to come.

Keep costs down in the kitchen

The truth is, leaving your oven to preheat for too long is just a massive waste of energy. So is using oversized pots and pans and forgetting to use lids.

You can also swap out your oven for appliances like microwaves and air fryers. Both can help conserve energy, quite significantly.

Lights off

Leaving on lights, appliances, and electronic devices when you’re not using them can cost you more than you realise – hundreds of pounds a year, in fact.

Make sure your lights and plugs are switched off if they aren’t in use. It can make a big difference.

Say goodbye to long, hot baths

Let’s face it, jumping into a piping hot bath or running yourself under a steaming shower on a cold day is nothing short of bliss. Hours can be lost beneath the suds, but taking your time could mean paying out extra.

Cutting down on the time you spend in the bathroom, or even installing low-flow showerheads can make all the difference — whilst not topping up the tub and jumping out when the heat escapes can also save you some pennies.

Yorkshire Water spokesperson Emily Brady said: “Managing water use in the home is a great way to keep bills down. The environmental benefits to saving water are well known, but there are also great cost savings to reducing your usage – especially when heating water.

“Our findings clearly show you can make a difference to how much you spend. If each household could make a few small changes, they could save a fortune annually.”

Keep doors shut

Keeping your internal doors closed is actually really important, it turns out.

Closing internal doors and isolating specific rooms or areas within your home can keep your body heat up and your energy bills down.

This is especially useful in larger homes or multi-story properties. By closing doors to rooms that you’re not using, you can prevent the heat from escaping into unoccupied areas.

6. Keep an eye on these energy drainers

Have some extra help keeping you warm? Here’s how much your heating products and appliances are costing you, according to Citizens Advice.

