‘Explosive Devices’ Thrown At Homes Of Gerry Adams And Sinn Fein Figure

The homes of prominent Sinn Fein figures Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey have been attacked with explosive devices, the party said.

The republican party condemned the “reprehensible and cowardly” attacks in Belfast on Friday night – with former leader Adams saying no-one was hurt.

Gerry Kelly, Sinn Fein’s Policing and Justice spokesman, said two devices were thrown, one of which caused damage to a car.

Significant damage was visible to a vehicle on Adams’ driveway in the aftermath of the attack and a blast mark could be seen on the windscreen.

A heavy security presence was outside the home of Storey, with a number of police Land Rovers and armed officers standing guard.

Kelly, the north Belfast MLA, said: “These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey.