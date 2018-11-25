Parliament Seizes Cache Of Facebook Documents In ‘Unprecedented Move’

A cache of internal Facebook documents has been dramatically seized using Parliament’s legal powers as MPs probe the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The documents are said to shed light on the social media giant’s data and privacy controls before the massive breach was made public.

The documents were intercepted when the boss of a US software company in possession of the cache visited the UK on business, The Observer reported.

Damian Collins, chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, compelled the founder of the firm to hand over the documents using a rare parliamentary mechanism.