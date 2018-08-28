Fake MAC, Benefit And Dior Makeup Containing 'Toxic Chemicals' Seized From Sale

Everyone loves a bargain - but if you buy copycat makeup brands from market stalls or unofficial sellers online you might be putting your health at risk, The Local Government Association has warned.

It says Trading Standards has seized hundreds of fake goods from rogue traders, including counterfeit perfumes, mascaras, lipsticks, concealers, lip and eyebrow pencils purporting to be genuine Benefit, Chanel, Dior, Nars and MAC.

Fake cosmetics can pose “serious health risks”, including chemical burns and skin rashes, the LGA says. This is because they can contain mercury, arsenic and even rat droppings.