Nigel Farage And Liz Truss Have 2 Very Uncomfortable Reactions When Asked About Potential Trump Meetings

Channel 4 News’ Washington correspondent @siobhankennedy4 tracked down Nigel Farage and Liz Truss at the Republican Convention in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/qtnZXSQQpj — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 18, 2024

The newly-elected Reform MP for Clacton and the ex-PM who just lost her seat both flew to Milwaukee for the Republican Convention this week, to support the former president.

Advertisement

But neither of them confirmed that they had actually secured an audience with the Republican presidential nominee when asked by Channel 4 News.

The channel’s Washington correspondent Siobhan Kennedy and her camera crew found the Reform leader walking around at the convention, and asked: “Nigel Farage, have you seen Donald Trump yet?”

“No I haven’t,” Farage replied curtly, without looking at her or stopping to chat.

“Are you going to?” She asked as she hurried to keep up with him.

“Yes.” Farage said.

“When’s your audience with him?” Kennedy pushed.

“I don’t know yet,” Farage replied.

“Are you here to see him tonight? Did he ask you to come? Were you invited? Should you not be with your constituents?” Kennedy said.

Farage has often spoken about his strong friendship with the ex-US president, and briefly considered helping with his election campaign rather than standing in the UK general election. He later changed his mind.

Advertisement

“What’s it got to do with you?” Farage hit back. “It’s an eight-day week, as long as I work seven, I’ll all OK.”

Farage was elected exactly 14 days (that’s two, seven-day weeks) ago.

He flew to the US on Wednesday, after the King’s Speech.

Kennedy continued: “And you’re here because you’re still a big Trump fan? You think Trump’s policies are the way forward?”

“For peace, yes.” Farage said.

“For peace, what do you mean?” Kennedy said.

Nigel Farage and Liz Truss both dodged questions about seeing Trump. Channel 4 News

“I think peace comes through strength and not through weakness. And I think his four years were a good four years in terms of foreign policy. Far better than anything we’ve seen since with Joe Biden,” Farage said, before walking off behind a closed door.

Despite the very abrupt end, this interview still went better than Kennedy’s attempt to speak to Truss.

Advertisement

Upon spotting the ex-PM, the reporter asked her: “Have you met [ex] President Trump, are you going to speak to [ex] President Trump? Are you?”

After a pause where Truss carried on walking, while just looking straight ahead with just a slight smile, Kennedy reminded her: “We’re Channel 4 News.”

There was another period of silence before the reporter said: “Why are you here? Liz Truss, why are you here?”

More silence and more walking from Truss before Kennedy said: “Liz Truss, it’s a simple question. Are you coming to actually see President Trump or just to soak it all up?

“Would you not want to say, you bothered to come the whole way?”