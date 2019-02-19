Fast fashion retailers should be made to pay a 1p surcharge on every garment sold in a bid to help fund schemes that collect and recycle clothes, MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee have said.

Textile production contributes to climate change more than international air travel and shipping combined and is leaking synthetic fibres into our oceans, and retailers should therefore help fund schemes that collect and recycle clothes, they said.

The ‘penny tax’ is one of a series of recommendations made by the committee in a report investigating the sustainability of the clothing industry.

