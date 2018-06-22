The rise of fast fashion and its impact on the environment is set to be investigated by MPs, amid growing concerns that our desire for disposable clothing is having a “huge” impact on the planet.

The Environmental Audit Committee has announced it will put the fashion industry under the spotlight, by investigating whether fast fashion is unsustainable and how carbon emissions and water demand from clothing production can be reduced.

It will also examine how UK clothing purchasing habits have changed in recent years, as the committee believes there appears to be a link between the rise of cheap fashion and the decline in the number of times a garment is worn before it is thrown out.

Mary Creagh, the Labour MP who is chair of the committee, said: “Fashion shouldn’t cost the earth. But the way we design, make and discard clothes has a huge environmental impact.”