Father Of Murdered Hollie Gazzard Hits Out After Emergency Hotline Ditched

What Is The Hollie Guard App?

The Hollie Guard app can be downloaded to any smartphone. The basic version is free and contains features including a journey function which allows users to set a start and end point, monitors your journey and alerts nominated contacts once you safely arrive or triggers an alert.

Users can also hold down the hexagon button for 3-6 seconds to sets off an alert and activate the phone’s camera, sending a message and recording to the your pre-defined emergency contacts. This evidence, Gazzard said, can be used for evidence gathering.

It also has a meeting timer in which users can set timer to countdown until deactivated meaning the user has to mark themselves as safe, otherwise raising an alert.

The paid for “extra” version provides a police-approved response team so that when your emergency contacts are unable to respond, a professional team can.