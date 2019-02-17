February’s weather is expected to remain warmer than average across Britain after a mild beginning to the month, according to the Met Office.

A reading of 17.5C in Rhyl, north east Wales, on Friday was the highest so far this month and the fourth warmest February temperature since 2008.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts, from the Met Office, said on Sunday the warmer-than-average weather is expected to continue into next week.

“It does look like we will continue to see temperatures above average for the time of year,” she said.

“We did have a particularly warm spell in the last part of the week but overall so far this month temperatures have on average been above normal – about 1.6 degrees above average across the UK.”