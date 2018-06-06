A man sought by police in connection with the stabbing of a woman and an 11-month-old boy in west London has handed himself in.

Rehan Khan was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attacks.

Officers discovered an 11-month-old boy and a 32-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds after being called to a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham at 7.12pm on Monday.

Both victims were rushed to hospital, where the baby boy remains in a critical condition. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

