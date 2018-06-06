EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/06/2018 13:50 BST | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Feltham Stabbing Suspect Hands Himself In After Baby Stabbed

    The infant remains in a critical condition in hospital.

    A man sought by police in connection with the stabbing of a woman and an 11-month-old boy in west London has handed himself in.

    Rehan Khan was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attacks. 

    Officers discovered an 11-month-old boy and a 32-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds after being called to a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham at 7.12pm on Monday. 

    Both victims were rushed to hospital, where the baby boy remains in a critical condition. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. 

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

     
    MORE:newsHealthCrime and JusticeRehan Khan