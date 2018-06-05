Police have launched a man-hunt after a baby and a woman were stabbed in west London.

Officers discovered an 11-month-old boy and a 32-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds after being called to a house on Swinfield Close in Feltham at 7.12pm on Monday.

Both victims were rushed to hospital, where the baby boy remains in a critical condition. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Officers are now seeking Rehan Khan - who was known to the victims - on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attacks.

The 25-year-old is known to Hounslow and Isleworth and has links in Newham, Slough and Hammersmith & Fulham.

Police are attempting to work out whether he was staying at the address in Swinfield where the victims were discovered.

The public are advised not to approach the suspect, with police warning anyone who makes a sighting of Khan to call 999.

No arrests have yet been made. Police remain at the scene of the attack.