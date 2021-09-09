Marzia Babakarkhail Marzia Babakarkhail fled Afghanistan when the Taliban came to power and tried to kill her for her work as a family courts judge.

A former female Afghan judge has warned that women are being followed by the Taliban as punishment for taking part in protests standing up for their rights.

Marzia Babakarkhail, a former judge who fled Afghanistan in the 1990s after the Taliban tried to kill her, told HuffPost UK that she had heard from women in Kabul who had been on the streets protesting and now feared repercussions from the Taliban.

And she issued a stark warning to the West not to trust the Taliban’s “tricky” new image as a group that had reformed and would respect women’s rights.

“I have a special feeling for the young generation in Afghanistan,” she said.

“Our enemy are working very hard to finish us, they think this will be the end of Afghanistan. This is not the reality because you can see the protests by women in Kabul, Herat and different provinces in Afghanistan.

“I received information that now they are following the women who were in the protests, they are searching for those women to find them, and they will punish them - maybe they will put them in prison.

“What they will do, the Taliban know. I don’t know.”

In recent days there have been scenes shared on social media of women protesting against Taliban rule and for their rights on the streets of Kabul.

On Monday the Kabul-based news agency Tolo news reported that small demonstrations turned violent after the Taliban used electric tasers and tear gas on protestors.

Since then, women have staged more demonstrations in protest at the formation of an all-male interim Taliban government, which has also been criticised for including members who are linked to attacks on US forces.