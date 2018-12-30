The government’s no-deal Brexit preparations have been criticised after it was revealed a firm contracted to run extra ferries has never run a ferry service.

Seaborne Freight has been awarded a £13.8 million contract to run a freight service between Ramsgate and Ostend.

The BBC has reported that a local councillor said it would be impossible to launch before quitting the European Union because it had “never moved a single truck in their entire history”.

Seaborne Freight was formed less than two years ago to revive the Ramsgate-Ostend line, and has insisted it will launch its service before March 29 - the date when the UK is due to leave the bloc.

The firm had been founded by shipping industry workers and two ships would be operational “very quickly”, it said.

The Department for Transport said it had awarded the contract in “the full knowledge that Seaborne is a new shipping provider”, and that it “carefully vetted the company’s commercial, technical and financial position in detail before making the award”.

The DfT also signed contracts with French firm Brittany Ferries and Danish company DFDS to ease pressure on Dover as part of a £100 million deal.

The revelation has been described as “farcical” by the Liberal Democrats,