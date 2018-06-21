Festival beauty is in need of a makeover. For years glitter and wet wipes have been staples of our capsule makeup bags, but with both now coming under scrutiny for their environmental impact, what should you be packing in your backpack?

We’ve rounded up five eco-friendly beauty products to take with you on your next weekend of wellies and dancing near the main stage.

Glitter Without The Guilt

As glitter is usually made from plastic, it’s pretty damaging for the environment - just think of the wake of litter you’ll leave behind you as you dance the night away. However, Sleek is launching its first eco-friendly glitter: The new Glitterfest Biodegradable Glitter (£5.49, available in store at Boots) comes in packs of five glistening shades - gold, copper, pink, silver and blue.