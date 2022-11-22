Festival Of Brexit Bosses Insist It's A Success After 3 Million Visitors

Crowds gather at the opening of PoliNations, a garden in Birmingham's Victoria Square. Fabio De Paola via PA Wire/PA Images

Bosses of the £120 million “festival of Brexit” have insisted it is a success despite only three million people attending its live events.

Phil Batty, executive director of the festival called Unboxed, has defended the project as “very successful”.

Advertisement

He made the comments after it emerged only a few million people had visited its live events compared to a target of 66 million.

The taxpayer funded programme was initially dubbed the “Festival of Brexit” before becoming “Festival UK 2022” and then officially launched as: “UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK”.

Conceived by former prime minister Theresa May, the event was created to mark the UK’s departure from the EU.

Boris Johnson hailed the programme as a celebration of UK “ingenuity, energy, innovation, optimism and all-round creative genius”. He promised it would be “unlike anything else that has been seen before”.

Advertisement

Projects across the UK included See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea gas platform, and Our Place in Space, a model of the solar system.

Batty told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the 66 million target included online viewers too, adding that 18 million people took part in events overall, including those broadcast online and through virtual reality.

Farewell SEE MONSTER 👋



How fabulous did @seemonsteruk look on Friday night to mark the project coming to a close with a special lighting and firework moment in Weston super Mare, in partnership with The Grand Pier ✨#UNBOXED2022 #SEEMONSTER #WestonSuperMare pic.twitter.com/d7rU7kApI6 — unboxed2022 (@unboxed2022) November 20, 2022

Batty said: “These cultural experiences have showcased the very best of science, the very best of tech and the very best of the arts through live and through digital.”

“66 million was never a visitor target for this programme,” he added.

“It was a creative ambition for the programme, it was an ambition because we wanted to be really inclusive for the whole of the UK, and I think we’ve delivered that.

Advertisement

“I believe it has been very successful because we’ve seen that whether that’s live events in towns and villages there’s been an economic boost, but also we’ve seen major free cultural projects provided to millions of people right across the UK, and that’s hugely important.”

On @WorldTVDay we look back on our project @GALWAD22 that explored the dilemmas & possibilities of a 2052 impacted by climate change & widespread social change. It originally aired on @skytv. Find out what someone from 2052 might tell us about how to transform our way of life ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5LRhlOhOBb — unboxed2022 (@unboxed2022) November 21, 2022

However, the festival faces an inquiry by the National Audit Office - an independent parliamentary body - that will scrutinise its costs and management.

A cross-party parliamentary committee called for the investigation to “help get to the bottom of how so much taxpayer money could be frittered away for so little return”.

Tory MP Julian Knight, chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, described it as an “unadulterated shambles” after an investigation by the House magazine found that only 238,000 people had visited the projects.

Advertisement