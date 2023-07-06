Fiona Phillips Responds To Outpouring Of Support Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Fiona Phillips in 2019 Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Fiona Phillips is said to be “hugely touched” by the support she has received after sharing her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, according to a spokesperson.

The 62-year-old former GMTV host announced in the Daily Mirror on Wednesday (July 5) that she had been diagnosed with the progressive condition, which affects multiple brain functions, around 18 months ago.

Eamonn Holmes, Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid, and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper were among the public figures who voiced their support for Fiona, alongside numerous fans on social media.

Following the wave of well-wishes, a representative for Fiona told the PA news agency: “She is of course hugely touched by the outpouring of support that she’s received at this extremely difficult time.”

The daytime host disclosed that her early symptoms included “brain fog” and anxiety but initially thought this was caused by the menopause.

She also shared that the disease has already “ravaged” other members of her family, adding that getting the news was a “gut-punching, shuddering shock”.

Fiona revealed she is currently taking part in clinical trials at University College Hospital in London, which aims to revolutionise future treatment for the condition.

Voicing her support during her ITV daytime programme, Lorraine said of Fiona: “She’s a good, kind soul and I pray the treatment works and results in a massive breakthrough for everyone dealing with this hellish disease. Sending her and her family all my love.”

Susanna Reid also told Good Morning Britain viewers: “We are all sending our huge best wishes this morning to Fiona Phillips, well known to all of you as the former presenter of GMTV, for more than a decade.

“Just a hugely popular presenter and journalist, we all know and love her, she has also been an incredible advocate to families living with Alzheimer’s.”