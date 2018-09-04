Firefighter's Story About Neighbours' Act Of Kindness Inspires People To Share Their Heartwarming Experiences

A firefighter had a shock recently when she heard loud banging noises outside, only to discover her neighbours had rebuilt her fence for her. Antonia Nicol, 47, from London, offered money and beers to say thank you but said they told her it was “better to do nice things than expect something”. Her neighbours are Romanian and she used the opportunity to make a statement against xenophobia, highlighting the cherished relationship she has with them. “Bloody foreigners coming here and building fences,” she joked on Twitter, adding: “Basic human decency comes from everywhere.”

Supplied Antonia's fence is standing strong thanks to her neighbours.

The firefighter for London Fire Brigade, who lives with her two children, Jessica, 16, and Jamie, 13, said her fence had blown down a while ago. In the deeds to her property, she is responsible for that particular fence, however she gets on well with the neighbours so “it wasn’t an issue”. When her dad came over to visit from South Africa, he tried to put it back up but unfortunately didn’t have the right tools. It ended up falling over again and Antonia says her neighbours must have seen it happen, so they invited some mates around and put it back up for her in the space of an hour.

Supplied Antonia Nicol

She told HuffPost UK the kind act was carried out by her neighbours and their two friends. “When I came out and saw what they had done, I offered them money for the materials or their time which they declined,” she said. “I then asked if I could buy them beer or something else to thank them and they said that it was better to do something nice for someone without expecting a reward. I thought that was particularly lovely.” Antonia concluded: “I think if we could all be better neighbours and do good things for people with no expectations, the world would be a better place.” Within a matter of days her tweet had received tens of thousands of comments, with many people sharing stories about their own lovely neighbours, who had often migrated to the UK from other countries.

We've lived in our road nearly 25 years and two young romainian couples moved in next door and brought us round delicious cream cakes they had made!! The only neighbours ever to have done this. Bloody foreigners with their lovely cakes!!! 🙂 — sarah panteney (@SPanteney) September 2, 2018

I left my house and car keys in my front door overnight in the middle of Bath, my neighbor’s Polish cleaner took the keys, found my car, left a note on the windscreen for me to call him...he even came to my house to return them! Bloody foreigners and their kind deeds!! 😂 😍 — Sammi Bruce (@SammiBruce1) September 2, 2018

It's a daily challenge, isn't it? My Punjabi neighbour regularly calls across our party wall offering stuff he's grown in his garden. Bloody foreigners coming over here and gifting us with delicious home-grown fruit & veg. — Pam Beddard (@GreenBrizzle) September 2, 2018

My Syrian Neighbours feed me every time I’m home alone for more than two days as I go out early and get home late. They go out to work themselves too... damn foreigners caring for their neighbours!! — Me (@Kathrynpollard) September 1, 2018

There's a polish family round the corner from my sister, when they mow their lawn they also do the elderly couples next door to them — princess consuela (@LucieCook89) September 1, 2018

I am really lucky where I live, neighbours to my right are a lovely family.. they have a key for our house and we help each other out. To our left, our neighbours are Muslim.. they cook for us on Friday and we share food on Eid and on special occasions. — Pete (@pedrojose1765) September 4, 2018

My neighbours are polish - around a month after they moved in they came round to introduce themselves and offered to help us clear our garden. AND they always let me pet their puppy. — Cara Lisette 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@CaraLisette) September 2, 2018

We have Romanian neighbours also. They offer to help if we have issues with the car, we get beer & wine for just being us and looking out for her Mum when they are away and she is at their house. We checked in on her during the mini snowmageddon. Best neighbours ever! — Jules #FBPE (@thyribloodfang) September 2, 2018

I do my elderly neighbour’s garden for her (tiny) and every Saturday evening there is a sweet pie, or fruits scones or pikelets waiting for me on the doorstep. We are both Australian but it’s so heartening to feel neighbourly. — Lyn Malone (@Leafmalone) September 2, 2018

I once had Polish neighbours in the flat downstairs, the only people in 12 years in my block to say hello, help carry shopping up the stairs and hold the door open. Every other occupant just ignores each other — Simon Clark (@aboutSimonClark) September 2, 2018