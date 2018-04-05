The new series of ‘First Dates’ launched with one of the show’s cringiest episodes to date, after a former married couple were both set up on dates on the same night... at the same restaurant.

Surprisingly, the former couple, Stuart and Mandy, arrived at the ‘First Dates’ restaurant together, having become best friends since their split.

It was only then that things started to get awkward, when Mandy’s date, Adam, arrived and the three awkwardly sat together while they waited for their tables.