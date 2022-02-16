Greggs Looking like a snack?: Faima Bakar the Greggs x Primark launch.

When news of a Primark and Greggs link-up landed in our inboxes, I thought “how totally random”, but not one to shy away from ironic brand merch (the KFC bucket hat is sartorial gold), I decided to head on down to the launch.

I’m not exaggerating when I say Greggs has the nation on a chokehold (the vegan sausage roll actually has healing powers and once cured me from a bout of food poisoning,), so I was excited to see the bakery’s latest offering.

While some people questioned why a bakery chain was encroaching on the fashion space, when you look at the actual products, it actually kind of works...

The latest items, available at Primark for its signature low prices, includes a hoody and matching joggers, trainers, socks, t-shirts, sweatshirts, bucket hat, sliders and even underwear, all emblazoned with the Greggs logo, of course.

The PR heavy gimmick – playfully dubbed “fashion with flavour” – has been in the works for a while, with shoppers spotting sausage rolls popping up in Primark windows that hinted at the new collaboration.

So I wasn’t surprised to see that the mannequins at the collaboration’s Soho pop-up, open to the public this week, also had a bake in hand.

Greggs Sausage roll not included in the price, sadly.

I was gifted with a lovely black co-ord, and just for kicks, the team personalised the merch with my initials.

But even without my press privileges, I would be partial to a bit of a cheeky Greggs memorabilia from Primark if I saw them on my travels – like I say, I just like wearing bespoke branded items (it’s called fashion, look it up).

And it seems I’m not the only fan. I spoke to 20-year-old Rosie from London who works for an embroidery company.

“If I walked into a Primark and saw this range, I’d be drawn to the trackies first, it just looks fun,” she told me – without shame. “I’d wear it indoors as opposed to wearing it outside, but I can imagine my friends wearing it for a laugh, I can see us co-ordinating and doing it for a laugh.

“I think Greggs and Primark are kind of core staples in British people’s lives and are common on our high streets.”

Greggs Iconic indeed

Similarly, 27-year-old Desiree, a DJ from London, had high praise from outside the shop. She says: “I actually would pop in – it all looks quite comfortable and warm. I would wear it ironically. I’m that person in my friend group who does outrageous things so they wouldn’t be surprised if I rocked up in a Greggs ensemble. They’d probably love it to be honest.”

The quirky range will be available in 60 Primark stores from Saturday February 19. And even better for pastry enthusiasts, the world’s largest Primark will now play host to the world’s largest Greggs, with the launch of ‘Tasty by Greggs’

The 130-seater café will open its doors in Primark’s Birmingham store on Saturday February 19 at 8am offering a menu of customer faves including sausage rolls (meat and vegan), bakes, pizza, sweet treats, and coffee.