Try This 5-Minute Standing Abs Workout When You've Got Time To Kill

-

The phrase “and now we’re going to move to the mat for abs” is usually met with groans in any fitness class. That’s because getting down on the floor usually means crunches and bicycle kicks – and they’re seriously hard work.

These moves may seem like a necessary evil if you’re dreaming of a six-pack, so you’ll be pleased to know there’s a way to make them feel easier: try them standing up instead.

There’s something about a standing abs workout – bouncing on your feet and keeping energy high – that makes it all feel so much less laborious. And once you’ve got the exercises down, you can whack them out whenever the mood takes you.

Some standing crunches while we’re waiting for the oven to pre-heat? Sign us up! A few standing bicycles while you’re hanging out the washing? Why not! Exercise ‘snacking’ is perfect for those short on time or motivation.

Below, fitness trainer Courtney Black has shared a quick, five-minute workout that explains how to work your abs while standing up.

A couple of the exercises in this circuit utilise dumbbells, but if you don’t have access to them, try a heavy bottle of water instead.

Cross Crunch (one minute)

Courtney Black

Begin with your hands behind your head in a wide stance

Engage your core and ensure your spine is tucked under

Twist your torso so your elbow to reaches towards your opposite knee

Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Sumo oblique crunches (one minute)

Courtney Black

Begin with your arms out wide and your feet in a wide stance

Twist so one hand reaches the opposite foot

Return to the start position and repeat on the other side.

Standing Bicycles (one minute)

Courtney Black

Begin with your arms above your head and your feet shoulder width apart

Twist your elbow and raise your opposite knee at the same time

Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Standing Dumbbell Twist (one minute)

Courtney Black

Begin with your arms out in front of your holding the dumbbell at eye level

Keep your hips straight and forward facing

Twist your torso to move the dumbbell from side to side.

Dumbbell Wood Chopper (one minute)

Courtney Black

Begin in a wide stance with the dumbbell at hip level

Keeping your hips facing forward, twist your torso to lift the weight up and across your body with straight arms

As you lift turn your body so you are facing the dumbbell. Return the db to the starting point using your core muscles to control the movement. Repeat 30s on each side.

