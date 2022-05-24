“People made fun of him because he was so worked up that this party was happening and it shouldn’t be happening.”

On the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, a Number 10 party became so loud that security guards told those present to leave the building and go into garden.

“So everyone grabbed all the drinks, the food, everything, and went into the garden,” one source said. “We all sat around the tables drinking. People stayed the night there.”

3) Wine Time Fridays

Parties were a weekly occurrence throughout lockdown, according to the programme, with “wine time Fridays” - so much so that an invite marked “WTF” was in the Number 10 press team’s diaries.

“We saw it as our own bubble,” one insider told Panorama.

The weekly gatherings “became a lifeline during the pandemic, particularly if you were sort of living alone on Fridays to have this chance to, work at your desk and drink together”, said one eyewitness.

Another attendee said “it was not unusual for the prime minister to be there” because “he seemed to be a believer in letting his staff let their hair down a little bit”.