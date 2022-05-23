Partygate: Everything That Has Happened So Far As Sue Gray Prepares To Publish Report

Gray said it was “difficult to justify” the controversial gatherings and criticised the “excessive consumption of alcohol” by government staff.

In the 12-page report, Gray said: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

“At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.