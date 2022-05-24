'It Is What It Is': Grant Shapps Denies Boozy No.10 Leaving Do Was A Party

It casts doubt over statements Johnson has given the House of Commons, in which he repeatedly said no Covid rules had been broken.

But seeking to defend Johnson from the latest revelations, Shapps told Sky News: “This is well-covered territory.

“These are things that we have known about.

“The prime minister has said it shouldn’t have happened and he has apologised and of course the police have spent their time investigating it as well.

“I don’t think the fact of the pictures, us seeing them for the first time, changes what the police and Sue Gray would have already known.”

Gray is due to publish her full report into partygate this week. The prime minister’s political future had looked secure due to the fact he had only received one fine from the Metropolitan Police for attending a gathering to mark his 56th birthday in the Cabinet room of No.10 on June 19, 2020.

But the emergence of the photo means Johnson is facing renewed questions over the truthfulness of statements he made in the Commons regarding partygate.

Any minister who is known to have intentionally misled the House is expected to offer their resignation.

On December 8 last year Labour MP Catherine West asked him: “Will the prime minister tell the house whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?”

Johnson replied: “No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”

Asked what the PM thought was happening when he attended the event pictured in the photo, Shapps replied: “Probably what what happened is he was at the end of a busy day, he walks down, he says cheers to somebody who’s worked there and walks out and to him that is not a party.”

The transport secretary did also not deny reports that Johnson suggested to Gray that she did not need to publish her partygate investigation. He told Sky News: “I wasn’t in the room so I don’t know that’s the case. “Exactly what was discussed, I don’t know. “Occasionally things get reported that are not entirely accurate, the civil service were there to make sure that all the correct processes were followed so I have no particular reason for concern about the two of them meeting.”

Presenter Kay Burley then asked: “So just before we move on...you’re completely comfortable about that photograph on the front pages?”

“Well look I’m not, I’ve already told you I couldn’t see my own dad for a long period of time because we were obeying the rules, but I also accept that the prime minister has long since apologised and has made fundamental reforms in No.10,” Shapps said.

“I’ve no doubt that if he had his time again, would not have dropped by to say thank you to a member of staff leaving.

“It is what it is.”

A number of Tory MPs have expressed anger at the photo since it was leaked to ITV News.

David Simmonds, the MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, demanded Johnson explain how the picture did not portray him drinking at a rule-breaking party.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think most colleagues committed to their constituents that they would wait until they had sight of the full report from Sue Gray, I think that is still the case.

“But clearly it does create an issue. We had a vote which the Conservative Party was neutral on in parliament that there would be an investigation about what was said.

“Clearly it does raise a new question that we were all told very clearly that there definitely had not been a party on the day in question and these photographs have emerged which suggest that that’s not the case.

“We need to hear the prime minister’s explanation for that.”

A No 10 spokesperson said yesterday: “The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs.

“The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the prime minister will address parliament in full.”