Sadiq Khan: Police Must Explain Why Boris Johnson Was Not Fined Over No10 Party

However, the PM was only fined for attending a surprise birthday party thrown for him in Number 10 in June, 2020.

On Radio Four’s Today programme, Khan - who is also police and crime commissioner for London - said: “I think it’s important, when it comes to trust and confidence, when it comes to policing by consent, when it comes to questions being asked about the integrity of an investigation that the police explain why they’ve reached the conclusions they have.