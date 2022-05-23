An Influential Tory MP's Reaction To The Partygate Photos Spells Danger For Boris Johnson

The pictures were taken at a leaving party for then-director of communications Lee Cain on November 13 2020, eight days after Johnson imposed England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.

For four weeks, people were banned from social mixing, other than to meet one person outside.

Johnson had previously told the Commons there was “no” party in Downing Street on that date – raising questions about whether he knowingly misled parliament, which would mean he would be expected to offer his resignation.

Other reaction on social media poked fun at the Metropolitan Police (which has reportedly fined at least one person attending the November 13 event, but not the PM), the “ambushed by cake” defence and the campaign to accuse Keir Starmer of breaking lockdown rules too.