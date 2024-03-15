5 Things You Can Do To Reduce SIDS Risk

Crystal Bolin Photography via Getty Images

With this week marking Safer Sleep Week, it’s more important than ever for parents to learn about how to reduce the risk of SIDS. With life-saving knowledge, parents can be well equipped by knowing what’s right and wrong.

We earlier reported that a huge 70% of UK parents let their baby sleep in a bouncer, with 67% allowing them to sleep in a swing, according to a survey by The Lullaby Trust.

It shows that a lot of parents might not have the tools needed to implement safer sleeping – so we’ve rounded up ways to reduce risk.

Five essentials to reduce the chance of SIDS

A Clear Cot

Experts say the safest place for your baby to sleep is on a flat surface and preferably in their own space.

This includes a moses basket, cot or crib. It’s actually advised that for the first six months of life, your infant sleeps in the same room as you, but in a separate cot.

The cot should be free from any toys, pillows, blankets and comforters as these can all increase the chance of SIDS if your infant’s head is covered by them in any way.

A Firm, Flat, Mattress

It’s important that the mattress in your infant’s cot is firm and flat and ideally has a waterproof mattress protector for those accidents.

According to experts a Winstanleys Pramworld, the UK’s leading nursery retailer, you should not use any pillows and it should be completely flat.

This is so your baby’s head doesn’t sink by more than a few millimetres. The mattress protector will also ensure you can wipe clean any mess and protect from infections.

A Portable Sleep Space

For daytime naps, a portable sleep space such as a travel or carry cot, or even moses basket is recommended.

This is so you can stay close to you infant at all times, for example if the baby is napping in the bedroom and you’re in the living room. You can always bring your infant downstairs and keep an eye out.

Sleeping Bags

As blankets and duvets are to be avoided to ensure a safe sleeping space, using a sleeping bag or grobag is a safe choice to make sure your infant stays warm throughout the night.

This way the baby’s head does not get covered as they move around. You can buy sleeping bags in various togs according to the temperature throughout the year.

The sleeping bag should fit securely on the baby’s shoulder to avoid it rising upwards which could be a hazard.

A Room Thermometer

To reduce the risk of SIDS, you should ensure the room the baby sleeps in isn’t too warm.

A thermometer is essential as it monitors the temperature of the room, which should be between 16°C and 20°C (61°F and 68°F).

“Tragically, around 3 babies in the UK lose their lives to SIDS every week,” says David Winstanley, Director of Winstanleys Pramworld. “While this is heartbreaking, simple steps can significantly reduce the risk. We are committed to providing parents with the resources and knowledge they need to ensure their little ones sleep soundly and safely.

“Safer Sleep Week serves as a crucial reminder to prioritise safe sleep practices for all infants,” emphasises David.

“Choosing the right products for a new baby can be overwhelming, so we hope that this simple checklist helps families to prioritise the most important items to ensure safe sleep and reduce the risk of SIDS.”

