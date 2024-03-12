Vera Vita via Getty Images Horizontal mid waist view of mother and children reading fairytales book relaxing sitting on bed at home. Family lifestyles

Parents are often told to create a bedtime routine for their baby, the usual being ‘bath, milk, book, bed’ or some version of that.

But the importance of reading to your child before bed isn’t limited to getting them into a bedtime routine. It may seem like it’s just an activity to calm them down and get them ready for sleep, but it has so many more benefits.

Reading to your baby encourages them to develop their language skills and stimulates their imagination, according to Jessie who creates content on TikTok about teaching your child to read.

She said it also deepens your connection with your baby as a parent and the concept of reading can introduce your baby to new sounds, speech patterns and of course vocabulary.

Starting from young, this can implement a lifelong love of learning!

If that wasn’t enough, once your infant becomes a toddler and starts to communicate more, reading can spark conversations and be the catalyst for improving social skills.

Publisher Penguin Books says it’s never too early to start reading to your newborn even if they cannot understand words. They revel in hearing their parents voice and it’s a great way to bond!

On what books to read to your child before bed, Penguin Books advises: “The best book to read with your child is the one they want to read, whether that’s a classic novel, an interactive picture book, or even a football annual.

“When they’re enjoying the story, you’ll enjoy reading with them. If you’re reading to a baby, why not pick a bright and touchy-feely book that they can play with as you read?