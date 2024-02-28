The Secret Codes Flight Attendants Only Use If They Fancy You

Me 3645 Studio via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how flight attendants have secret motives when greeting you onto their plane.

Well, if various present and former flight attendants are to be believed, it seems some are using hidden codes to point out the more attractive in-flight passengers to each other, too.

Here are some of the codes various former crew members have admitted to using on gorgeous passengers, and when:



Hearing “cheerio” when you leave the plane might mean you’re a looker

An Australian attendant admitted on a now-deleted cabin crew forum that “there’s the cheerio game you can play when [attractive] passengers disembark.”



The anonymous user, who went by LTN330 on the site, said “when you’re standing there going ‘buh-bye, thank you, take care’ etc when you see someone you fancy, you say ‘cheerio’.

“You need to do it with a buddy and the challenge is to keep a straight face,” he added.



Keep an ear out for “hot coffee”

In a Yahoo interview, cabin crew member Emily Witkop said, “I recall for a few years there was a ‘hot coffee’ code among flight attendants.”

“You would say, ‘I’ve got hot coffee in 3B!’ Which meant there was an extremely attractive passenger in that particular seat who the other flight attendants should check out.”

Well, well, well...



For some crew members, Bob is the world’s sexiest name

Well, sort of.

In his book Confessions of a Qantas Flight Attendant, former flight attendant Owen Beddall said that people on his flight would call the hottest passenger “Bob.”

That meant “best on board,” apparently.