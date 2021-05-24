School Edits Girls' Yearbook Photos To Hide Their Chests

A Florida high school sparked an outcry from students and parents after it digitally altered female students’ yearbook pictures to cover up their chests and shoulders.

At least 80 images of girls were edited in the yearbook for Bartram Trail High School, located just south of the city of Jacksonville. No pictures of boys were edited, including an image of the swim team in which male students were shown wearing Speedo bathing suits, student Riley O’Keefe and parents who saw the yearbook said per The New York Times.

Although the school said the images were edited because the girls were in violation of the school’s dress code, students and parents criticised the policy, calling it outdated, damaging and sexist.

O’Keefe, a 15-year-old in ninth grade, discovered a black bar had been added to her chest in her photo. She was never told that her outfit was inappropriate, she said.

“It made me feel a little uncomfortable that that’s what they noticed when they looked at our pictures,” O’Keefe told local news station News4Jax. She said the edits made students feel like their bodies weren’t acceptable.

Other students told Action News Jax they felt embarrassed, sexualised, disgusted and ashamed.