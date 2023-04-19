Food Prices Are Soaring And People Are Pointing Out That's Not What Brexiteers Promised

Food price inflation is continuing to soar - despite what we were all promised by Brexiteers before the referendum in 2016.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed that the price of food increased by a staggering 19.1% in the 12 months to March - the biggest jump since August 1977.
The huge price rises included the cost of olive oil, which has increased by 49% in the last 12 months, sugar (42%), low fat milk (39%) and eggs (32%).
Twitter users were quick to point out that those shocking figures disprove one of the key predictions made by the Leave campaign.
One Twitter user produced a video in which Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke of “the benefits of leaving the European Union, including cheaper food, clothing and footwear, which we will get when we are free to set our own economic policies”.
Another high-profile Brexiteers, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, also insisted leaving the EU would mean cheaper food prices.
Others highlighted the clear disparity between what voters were told in the run-up to the referendum and the reality today.
Overall inflation fell from 10.4% to 10.1% between February and March.
That was a surprise to experts who predicted it would fall below 10% and came despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to halve it by the end of the year.