Food Prices Are Soaring And People Are Pointing Out That's Not What Brexiteers Promised

A shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket as food inflation continues to go up.

Food price inflation is continuing to soar - despite what we were all promised by Brexiteers before the referendum in 2016.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed that the price of food increased by a staggering 19.1% in the 12 months to March - the biggest jump since August 1977.

The huge price rises included the cost of olive oil, which has increased by 49% in the last 12 months, sugar (42%), low fat milk (39%) and eggs (32%).

Twitter users were quick to point out that those shocking figures disprove one of the key predictions made by the Leave campaign.

One Twitter user produced a video in which Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke of “the benefits of leaving the European Union, including cheaper food, clothing and footwear, which we will get when we are free to set our own economic policies”.

Ben Boulos - "Food price inflation is at 19.2%... significantly more expensive.. "



Jacob Rees-Mogg - "The benefits of leaving the European Union mean cheaper food, clothing & footwear" 🤔#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/YtJVK1QgHg — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 19, 2023

Another high-profile Brexiteers, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin, also insisted leaving the EU would mean cheaper food prices.

Tim Martin on food prices after Brexit. The high #foodinflation we are currently enjoying is because you listened to this idiots and his other Brexiteer friends.



I hope you are enjoying your Brexit. pic.twitter.com/o6IqLrKde1 — Brexit isn't working (@BrexitTruth) April 19, 2023

Others highlighted the clear disparity between what voters were told in the run-up to the referendum and the reality today.

One thing is certain - the Brexit loons who assured us we’d all be enjoying lower food prices will accept no responsibility for the absolute catastrophe they have inflicted on the poorest people in the UK. https://t.co/OG7Ebs85Ix — JWExTheSpa (@SpaJw) April 19, 2023

UK March inflation is 10.1% with food prices inflation a whopping 19.1%.



Eurozone inflation is expected to be around 6.9% and food prices inflation around 14.8%. Quite a difference if confirmed.



Whatever happened to these lower food prices thanks to Brexit? Was it another lie? — 🇪🇺 Frank 🏳🌈 (@ChillaxBcn) April 19, 2023

Overall inflation fell from 10.4% to 10.1% between February and March.