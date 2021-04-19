Government Pledges To Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Stop Football ‘Super League’

The government has promised to do “whatever it takes” to stop six English football clubs breaking away from mainstream competition for form a so-called European “super league”.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden condemned the clubs as “tone deaf” and said he would not stand by and “watch football be cravenly stripped” of what the fans love about it.

He said the government would give “full backing” to the Premier League and other football bodies, which are considering sanctions to stop the clubs breaking away.

But he made clear: “If they can’t act we will.

“We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening.

“We are examining every option, from governance to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place.”

He added: “I want to reassure this House of a very robust response.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect our national game.”

Dowden also said he was “formally triggering” a fans-led review of football promised by the Tories in the party’s 2019 election manifesto, which will be led by former sport minister Tracey Crouch.

He also hinted that the government could change the law to allow the football authorities to take strong action, and that a windfall tax on the clubs involved was under consideration.