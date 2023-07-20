Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Makes Bizarre Appeal To Keep His Job

James Cleverly says he loves being foreign secretary. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

James Cleverly has made a bizarre appeal for Rishi Sunak to keep him in place as foreign secretary.

He made the unusual plea as speculation mounts that the prime minister could carry out a cabinet reshuffle as soon as tomorrow.

Appearing at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday, Cleverly was asked if he was in the running to be defence secretary after Ben Wallace announced that he was standing down from the role.

Cleverly said: “I adore being foreign secretary. My observation is that you become better at the job the more you do it, the more relationships you’re able to build.

“If anyone in the UK is watching, listening - especially you, prime minister - I very much want to stay put.

“I don’t know if His Majesty watches the Aspen conference, but I very much want to stay put as foreign secretary. It’s a job that I love, I think it’s an important job.

“I’ve been a minister in our foreign department since February 2020, so this is a job I know, the job that I like to think I’m good at, and a job that I absolutely adore. So my plan is to stay put.”

James Cleverly begs Rishi Sunak to keep his job as Foreign Secretary, as it doesn't sound like he fancies Defense Secretary, in the upcoming reshuffle



"If you're listening Prime Minister... I very much want to stay put... " pic.twitter.com/wIWfyuCwmR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 19, 2023

Ben Wallace said on Tuesday that he had been told the reshuffle could take place within days.