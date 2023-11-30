Former Labour Chancellor Alistair Darling Dies Aged 70

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 9: Britain's Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling appears on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, at the Aberdeen Art Gallery on October 9, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The SNP are holding the first in-person SNP conference since 2019 at The Event Complex in Aberdeen. (Photo by Russell Cheyne/WPA Pool/Getty Images) WPA Pool via Getty Images

Former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling has died, his family has announced.

The 70-year-old held a number of cabinet jobs under both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

As chancellor under Brown, he played a key role in handling the UK government’s response to the financial crash in 2008.

Darling, who was an Edinburgh MP for 28 years until he stood down in 2015, also led the Better Together campaign against Scottish independence.

In a statement, his family said: “Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

He said: “My heart goes out to his family, particularly Maggie, Calum and Anna, whom he loved so dearly.

“Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis.

“He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship. He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience - always with his trademark wry, good humour.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable.”