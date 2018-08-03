With the average child estimated to spend just 38 minutes a day outside this summer, parents might be scratching their heads as to how they can keep them active. Enter Fortnite dance classes. David Lloyd gyms are putting on themed fitness classes over the summer holidays, which means kids and teens get to learn the dance moves that appear in the popular game and combine them into a routine.

David Lloyd Clubs The class features various victory dances from Fortnite.

The Emote Royale class - ‘emote’ is the name given to the victory dances featured in the game - uses the popularity of Fortnite as a way to make children want to get active, rather than it being seen as a chore. It is currently available at 30 gyms across the UK and was developed alongside a team of 12-year-olds. On arrival, a Fortnite-themed soundtrack plays and participants begin to tackle 12 dances inspired by the game including the floss, orange justice, take the L, the wiggle, best mates, jubilation, hype, flapper, fresh, boneless, the worm and the robot. Starting with the easiest moves – the wiggle, best mates and jubilation – the class moves on to help kids learn the notoriously difficult ‘floss’ and ‘robot’ dances.

David Lloyd Clubs Recognise this one? It's even been used by footballers after scoring goals.