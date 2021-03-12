Fox Guest Says Crown Isn't Racist Because Lands It Colonised Have Black, Asian People

A guest on Fox News argued Thursday that the British royal family couldn’t possibly be racist because many of the queen’s colonial subjects are Black and Asian.

“I don’t think the royal family is racist,” said Richard Mineards, a columnist for California’s Montecito Journal, shown in a clip posted by watchdog Media Matters.

“You’ve got to remember that for nearly half a century, the queen has been the head of the Commonwealth, which is a number of lands around the world that were from the colonial days, and the majority of the people who live in those lands are Black or Asian.

“So the queen is far from being a racist, and I don’t think the royal family as a whole is racist, as William said this morning in London.”

Buckingham Palace has been rocked by racism accusations following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday on CBS. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the royal family expressed concerns over “how dark” their son’s skin would be when he was born.